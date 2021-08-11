Base Protocol Price Tops $1.87 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $38,574.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00882182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00112669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00150606 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 935,182 coins and its circulating supply is 690,737 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

