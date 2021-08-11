Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $60.48 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

