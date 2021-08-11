Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 169,997 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.