Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.