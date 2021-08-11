Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 343,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $160.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.