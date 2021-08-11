Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

STZ stock opened at $218.06 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

