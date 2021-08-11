Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Barrons 400 ETF worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barrons 400 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19. Barrons 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

