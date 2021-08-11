Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BVT stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.38. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of £217.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.96.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

