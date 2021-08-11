Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.89. Bark & Co shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 4,137 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BARK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, began coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

