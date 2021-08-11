Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBDC. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $526.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

