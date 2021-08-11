Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.