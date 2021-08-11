Baader Bank Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWC. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CWC stock opened at €119.00 ($140.00) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a one year high of €138.40 ($162.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

