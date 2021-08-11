Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €140.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €188.64 ($221.93).

SAE stock opened at €134.40 ($158.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -115.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is €144.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

