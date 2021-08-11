B. Riley Trims Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Target Price to $35.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRNA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

DRNA opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

