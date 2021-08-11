B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) declared a None dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by 267.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

NASDAQ RILY opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 35,119 shares of company stock worth $2,346,543 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.