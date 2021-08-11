B. Riley Downgrades Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82. Waitr has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Waitr by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waitr by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Waitr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

