B. Riley Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

