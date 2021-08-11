B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). B. Riley also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

EYPT opened at $9.92 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.24.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,300 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $12,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 652,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.