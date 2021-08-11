Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $82.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

