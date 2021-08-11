Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,520,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

