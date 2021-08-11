Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

AVDL stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.26 million, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

