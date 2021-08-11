AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $8.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1,640.91. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,124. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,521.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.