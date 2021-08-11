AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO James R. Bender Sells 2,848 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AutoNation stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.93. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.
AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.