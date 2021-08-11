AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO James R. Bender Sells 2,848 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.93. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

