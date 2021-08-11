Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,485 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $331.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

