AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.72

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$55.72 and last traded at C$55.50, with a volume of 53179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.56.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

