Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.43 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.