Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.40. 17,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

