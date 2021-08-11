Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $318.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.78. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $221.60 and a one year high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

