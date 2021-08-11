Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 396 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

