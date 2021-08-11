Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

