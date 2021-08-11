Aurora 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.63 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $19.44 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00091950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00882000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00111134 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars.

