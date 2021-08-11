Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

AUGX remained flat at $$5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

