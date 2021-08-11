aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIFE. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.80 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.