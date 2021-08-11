ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Up 9.4%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) shares shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.50 and last traded at C$41.35. 253,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 230,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price (up previously from C$37.00) on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.35.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8684727 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.