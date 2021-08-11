Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 224,948 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6,163.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

