Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 224,948 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6,163.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.