Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 4,716 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 9,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 214,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,149,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

