Atlas Brown Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,004,902. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

