Athersys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,146 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,079 call options.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Athersys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 575.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.