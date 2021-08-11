Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%.

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Aterian has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.21.

ATER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

