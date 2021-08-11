ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$46.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.29. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

