ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.