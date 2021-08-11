AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Declares Dividend of GBX 64.80

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,206 ($107.21) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,388.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.12 billion and a PE ratio of 39.62. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,360 ($122.29).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.