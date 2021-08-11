Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $58,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.71. 61,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,792. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $200.05 and a 52-week high of $302.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.57.

