Astor Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 504.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 168,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 144,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 799,801 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. 15,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

