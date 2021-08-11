Astor Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 74,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815,668. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63.

