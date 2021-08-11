Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $241,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.68. 4,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,677. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $80.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

