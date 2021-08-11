Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.35

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.35 and last traded at $164.35, with a volume of 756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

