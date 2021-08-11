Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Twitter by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 39.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,888 shares of company stock worth $4,708,047. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 93,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,688,764. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

