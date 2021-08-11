Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

