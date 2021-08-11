Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.83. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 1,440,928 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$827.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

